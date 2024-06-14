Daren John Morris Sells 143,650 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 143,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £38,785.50 ($49,389.41).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Big Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Daren John Morris sold 13,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £22,100 ($28,142.11).

Big Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Big Technologies stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £470.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,716.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 14.58. Big Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.44.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.