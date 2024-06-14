Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.35, but opened at $45.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $45.45, with a volume of 1,165,469 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,730,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 10.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

