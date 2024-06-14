Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.53

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 11165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $606.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Articles

