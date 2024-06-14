Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $1.05 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.06.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
