Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,216 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after acquiring an additional 974,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,714 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,850,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,413,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter.

DFIC stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

