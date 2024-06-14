Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

