Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.01

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 24301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 591,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

