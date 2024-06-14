Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $36.28

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.28, but opened at $37.01. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 393,628 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.