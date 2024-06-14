Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $114.02

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.02, but opened at $122.96. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $121.03, with a volume of 860,844 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 351,396 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

