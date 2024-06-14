Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.54% from the company’s previous close.

IRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of IRON traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 363,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,424. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

