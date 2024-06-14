DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 116.33% from the stock’s previous close.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of DV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,877. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 91.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 356.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 119,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 93,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

