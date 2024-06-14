Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Trading Up 9.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 245,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,719,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Specifically, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

