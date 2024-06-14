Douglas Paul Petit Sells 4,500 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,339. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,417 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

