Drive Shack (LON:DS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Drive Shack to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Drive Shack
Drive Shack Stock Performance
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Drive Shack
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.