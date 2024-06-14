Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DRV opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.42).

Driver Group plc provides various consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, building information modelling, commercial and contract, delay analysis, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

