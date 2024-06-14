Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Driver Group Price Performance
LON:DRV opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.42).
