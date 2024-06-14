DRW Securities LLC Acquires 59,016 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 328.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,016 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $177,970,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,750,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.