DRW Securities LLC Acquires 78,315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.33. 382,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,631,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

