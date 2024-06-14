DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,439.5% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 386,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 361,737 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,419,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after buying an additional 940,849 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after buying an additional 400,807 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

