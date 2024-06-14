DRW Securities LLC Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $73.63. 194,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,755. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.