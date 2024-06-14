DRW Securities LLC Buys 2,651 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.76.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $27.59. 1,277,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

