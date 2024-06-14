DRW Securities LLC Buys 26,780 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,075,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 466,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 274,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

