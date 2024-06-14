DRW Securities LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 282.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,499 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPRO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

UPRO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. 682,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,780. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

