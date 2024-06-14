DRW Securities LLC Invests $5.28 Million in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,513.2% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. 6,237,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,420,430. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.