DRW Securities LLC Invests $5.64 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,161,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. 7,164,077 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

