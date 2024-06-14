DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.13. 63,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,623. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

