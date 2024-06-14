DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 338,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,178. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

