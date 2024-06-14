DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vital Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.21.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

