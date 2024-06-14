DRW Securities LLC Makes New $64.68 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,608,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,675,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. 1,284,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,585,271. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.