DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MET traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 155,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,771. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

