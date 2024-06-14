DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 97,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,084. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

