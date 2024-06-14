DRW Securities LLC Purchases 18,741 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 871.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

EOG traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

