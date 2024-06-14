DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 42,811 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 68,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,379. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

