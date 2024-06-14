DRW Securities LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.78. The company has a market cap of $552.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

