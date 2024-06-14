DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,127 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 585,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 822,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,307,111. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

