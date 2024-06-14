DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 278.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after buying an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Mastercard stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.80. The company had a trading volume of 159,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $411.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.