DRW Securities LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DRW Securities LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,196,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

SU stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 412,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.