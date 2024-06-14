DRW Securities LLC Sells 77,205 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,205 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 1,234,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.