DRW Securities LLC Takes $7.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.49. 146,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

