DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 163,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,533. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.