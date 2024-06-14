DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMDS

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith Company Profile

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.28).

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.