Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 283.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.
Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.86 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dynex Capital
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.