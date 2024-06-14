Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 283.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.8%.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.86 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $761.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

