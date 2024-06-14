Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Paul Saltzman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $16,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,573.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

EGBN opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.