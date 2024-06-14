Ed Smith Acquires 50,486 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Ed Smith purchased 50,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($25,072.63).

Assura Trading Up 0.5 %

LON AGR traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 39.67 ($0.51). 2,166,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,948.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.12 ($0.64).

Assura Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

