Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 37,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 213,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 11.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.79.

About Emerita Resources

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.