Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.6 %

EHC stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

