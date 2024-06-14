Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

