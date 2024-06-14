Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of Endesa stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.
About Endesa
