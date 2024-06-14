Energy Fuels Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EFR opened at C$8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 41.27. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

