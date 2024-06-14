Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $23.25. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 8,030 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,171 shares of company stock valued at $28,682,066. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

