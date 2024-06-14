Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,007,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,967,216 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $12.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.