Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Up 8.4%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.45 and last traded at $249.80. 80,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 824,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,754,228,000 after acquiring an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after buying an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.